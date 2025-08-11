168th Wing Honors Interior Alaska Communities in Tail Flash Naming Ceremony

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Chief Master Sgt. Ray Allen, 168th Command Chief and a former dedicated crew chief,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Chief Master Sgt. Ray Allen, 168th Command Chief and a former dedicated crew chief, presents representatives from Huslia with a print of the Alaska Air National Guard KC-135, July 31, 2025. Representatives from seven villages were presented with prints of the Alaska Air National Guard's KC-135 aircraft with the village's tail flash during the naming ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base. As part of the tribute, 168th Wing dedicated crew chiefs shared the operational history and missions the aircraft has supported, highlighting its service and connection to the community. The ceremony honored the deep bonds between the 168th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard and interior Alaska villages. The aircraft tail flashes were first officially named by the wing in 2020. The first KC-135 revealed in 2020 was named after the village of Minto. Gwichyaa Zhee, Grayling, Huslia, Tetlin, Telida, and Tanana were also proudly displayed on the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska – The 168th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard held a naming ceremony for the KC-135 tail flashes on July 31, 2025, to honor the deep ties between the unit and the interior Alaska communities it proudly serves and protects. The wing invited representatives from the villages to attend and take part in the ceremony held in the KC-135 aircraft hangar.



During the ceremony, each community was presented with a print of the KC-135 aircraft bearing their village’s tail flash. Dedicated crew chiefs shared the aircraft’s mission histories, highlighting their service and connection to Alaska’s rural communities.



“This ceremony is about acknowledging the vital role these communities play in our shared mission,” said Col. Michael Griesbaum, 168th Wing commander.



The event brought together military personnel and representatives from seven interior villages to celebrate their shared mission and mutual respect.



Aircraft from the 168th Wing were proudly displayed during the ceremony, each bearing tail flashes featuring the names of interior Alaska villages. This tribute symbolizes the deep and lasting connection between the Alaska Air National Guard and the rural communities at the heart of the state.



“Everywhere we go, people see the names on the tails of our aircraft,” said Griesbaum. “We carry the heritage, history, courage, and culture of the people of Interior Alaska with us. It is something we cherish and honor.”



Representatives from seven different interior villages were invited to the ceremony, where aircraft of the 168th Wing were on display in recognition of these communities. The event, held at Eielson Air Force Base, symbolized the longstanding partnership between the Alaska Air National Guard and the people of Alaska.



“It was such an honor to be part of planning this event and working alongside so many dedicated people. Seeing the aircraft with tails named by several of our villages was truly amazing — it was a moment of pride and success for everyone involved,” said Elizabeth Jerue, Government & Rural Affairs Coordinator at Doyon, Limited and Tribal Member of Anvik.



Tribal leaders, elders, and community members participated in the event, offering blessings, sharing stories, and celebrating the growing collaboration between the military and rural Alaska.



The aircraft tail flashes were first officially named by the wing in 2020. The first KC-135 revealed in 2020 was named after the village of Minto.



Minto is in the western-most portion of traditional Tanana Athabascan territory, located on the west bank of the Tolovana River, 130 miles northwest of Fairbanks.



Gwichyaa Zhee, Grayling, Huslia, Tetlin, Telida, and Tanana were also proudly displayed on the aircraft. Additionally, Fairbanks and North Pole were displayed on the final two aircraft.



The 168th Wing, known for its air refueling and space warning missions, continues to play a vital role in national defense and emergency response operations throughout the state and beyond.