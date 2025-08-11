Places Not Bases: A4C Regional Planning Teams are Re-shaping Civil Engineering Capabilities in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Jared Harral | PACAF Civil Engineers have implemented the “Places not Bases” strategy by forming...... read more read more Photo By Jared Harral | PACAF Civil Engineers have implemented the “Places not Bases” strategy by forming regional planning teams across the Indo-Pacific, strategically selecting locations like Micronesia, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. This initiative, led by Col. Kevin Osborne, enhances operational flexibility and fosters strong regional partnerships, supporting the ACE concept through sustainable infrastructure and local collaboration. see less | View Image Page

Pacific Air Force Civil Engineers have embraced the concept of “Places not Bases” by establishing regional planning teams in various strategic locations throughout the Indo-Pacific. Under the strategic leadership of the PACAF Command Civil Engineer, Col.Kevin Osborne, certain locations were methodically chosen for their strategic relevance, logistical advantages, and to foster working relationships with key allies and partners. After multiple visits to each country to meet with key partners and stakeholders, Osborne developed an approach that emphasized using existing built infrastructure, enhancing operational flexibility, and improving regional crisis response in partner nations in conjunction with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) strategy.



Over the decades, many Indo-Pacific overseas bases have been closed, therefore reducing overall U.S. military presence. This led to a deterioration in reliable support, and increased challenges in ensuring reliable fuel, munitions storage, and suitable runways were available when required. The ACE scheme of maneuver and “Places not Bases” seek to reincorporate these lost capabilities into an organized network. As the de facto Base Civil Engineer for these locations, PACAF/A4C is proud to have established four engineer regional planning team offices over the last 2-years: Micronesia (Oct 2023), Japan (June 2024), Australia (February 2025), and the Philippines (July 2025).



The "Places not Bases" concept is pivotal for PACAF as it signifies a shift in strategic approach towards regional cooperation and local development. By establishing Civil Engineer planning teams in the Indo-Pacific regions of Micronesia, Japan, Australia and the Philippines, PACAF is creating resilient built infrastructure and partnerships that benefit entire communities. This initiative exemplifies a commitment to mutual growth and understanding, fostering positive relations with local populations and promoting stability in the region.



Each team's unique civil engineering projects reflect their respective regional strengths and local needs, contributing to the broader goal of sustainable development. These diverse approaches collectively enhance PACAF’s ability to engage with local communities effectively, thereby reinforcing their strategic position in the region. This initiative goes beyond mere physical presence, transforming the Air Force's role into one of collaborative development and partnership.



The Air Force Civil Engineer mission in the Indo-Pacific contains many challenges, the most relevant of these is the logistical efforts required to move personnel and equipment throughout the theater. Similarly, the Indo-Pacific is home to very diverse cultures and populations which must be carefully navigated when establishing a military presence, even temporarily. Osborne reflects that “for civil engineers, regional cooperation is paramount to the success of major projects to support an open and free Indo-Pacific.”