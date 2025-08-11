Places Not Bases: A4C Regional Planning Teams are Re-shaping Civil Engineering Capabilities in the Indo-Pacific

PACAF Civil Engineers have implemented the “Places not Bases” strategy by forming regional planning teams across the Indo-Pacific, strategically selecting locations like Micronesia, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. This initiative, led by Col. Kevin Osborne, enhances operational flexibility and fosters strong regional partnerships, supporting the ACE concept through sustainable infrastructure and local collaboration.
