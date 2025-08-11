Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Places Not Bases: A4C Regional Planning Teams are Re-shaping Civil Engineering Capabilities in the Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 3]

    Places Not Bases: A4C Regional Planning Teams are Re-shaping Civil Engineering Capabilities in the Indo-Pacific

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Jared Harral 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    PACAF Civil Engineers have implemented the “Places not Bases” strategy by forming regional planning teams across the Indo-Pacific, strategically selecting locations like Micronesia, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. This initiative, led by Col. Kevin Osborne, enhances operational flexibility and fosters strong regional partnerships, supporting the ACE concept through sustainable infrastructure and local collaboration.

