Audience member sees Drill Team in Edinburgh, becomes member

Photo By Hayden Hallman | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Crìsdean James Langan, ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, stands at port arms for a portrait at Edinburgh Castle during the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, Aug. 1, 2025. Langan watched the performance of the Drill team at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2022, which inspired him to enlist in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

EDINBURGH, Scotland — The sound of rifles snapping into place echoed across a centuries-old stronghold filled with thousands of spectators. Among the precision of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team stood one performer whose city isn’t just a stop on tour. It’s a return home.



Senior Airman Crisdean Langan was born and raised in Edinburgh. Just three years ago, he was in the crowd watching the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Now he’s back as a member of the Drill Team.



The Drill Team performed during the 75th annual Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 1-23, 2025. The goal of the Drill Team’s attendance was to connect with allies and represent the U.S. Air Force.



A military tattoo is a public performance featuring military bands, drill teams, and ceremonial displays that showcase the discipline, precision and traditions of the armed forces.



“It is a dream come true,” said Langan. “I think it'll probably be the highlight of my career, probably for the rest of the time.”



Langan first saw the U.S. Air Force Drill Team perform at the Tattoo in 2022 which sparked an intrigue in him.



“I didn't know about the Honor Guard until seeing the Drill Team in Edinburgh and watching their videos 24/7,” he said. “I was addicted to watching their videos.”



That fascination pushed him to act. “It gave me that little nudge I needed to finally hit up my recruiter down in England and be like, ‘Hey, can I join, please?’” said Langan.



During his training with the Honor Guard, he advanced to Drill Team training, a rigorous two-month program that tested both mental and physical endurance. “Since then, I've been working as hard as I can, pushing myself to limits… just to get to this point. I'm very glad I did it,” said Langan.



This Tattoo this year marks the first time his family has seen him perform in uniform.



“My mom and dad, sister and my Scottish grandparents came out to see me,” he said. “I've been smiling a bunch… I'm very happy. It's nice being home, seeing my friends and family. I love it.”



Senior Airman James Lentz, a ceremonial guardsman, served alongside Langan throughout their Drill Team career. He shared that performing with his teammate in his hometown is something special.



“I love it for him,” Lentz said. “I’m glad he gets to do this in front of his family, it’s absolutely amazing.”



Lentz, who went through Drill Team training with Langan, described his work ethic as contagious.



“He really cares,” Lentz said. “He tries every day to improve his drill and he’s doing great. His passion for everything helps a lot of us.”



Langan reflects on the message he sends as a member of the drill team and a former audience member.



“I always hope that maybe there's another person like me who's been born and raised here,” said Langan. “I hope they can watch me, and I can inspire them, like [the Drill Team] did to me.”



As the Drill Team continues their nightly performances during the 24-day event, Langan’s presence adds a unique dimension to the U.S. Air Force’s mission at the Tattoo.



“I just want to make sure I give out my very best performance that I can here,” he said. “It's home turf.”



What began with Langan watching from the stands has brought him back to Edinburgh as an Airman. He now stands on the parade ground of Edinburgh Castle representing the U.S. Air Force to his hometown and the world.