Navy Industrial Hygienists Strengthen Blast Exposure Protections at Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane

CRANE, Ind. -- Industrial hygienists from the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) returned to Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane July 22-24, 2025, to assess and support ongoing efforts to mitigate blast overpressure (BOP) exposure risk during weapons testing.



The visit marked a continuation of a collaborative initiative between NMCFHPC and NSWC Crane that began in 2023, focused on protecting civilian personnel involved in weapons acquisition testing. The site had been marked unique because of the special firing techniques, number of rounds fired and specialized test environments —conditions not widely accounted for across the Department of Defense.



During the visit, BOP subject matter experts from the NMCFHPC Assessment and Technical Services (ATS) Division conducted a comprehensive site assessment, facilitated an all-hands BOP awareness training for approximately 130 attendees, and collected real-time personal exposure data during small arms test and evaluation.



“Providing leadership with quality, operation-specific data helps ensure decisions are grounded in reality,” said Jena Brunson, NMCFHPC BOP SME. “It’s not about limiting capability—it’s about protecting it.”



This second site visit reaffirmed the command’s earlier findings and documented the significant mitigation steps taken by NSWC Crane, including integration of special shielding and increased workforce awareness. Exposure monitoring and air sampling confirmed that protective measures were actively in use and effective.



Brunson, along with fellow industrial hygienist Michael Brown, collaborated closely with local industrial hygienists on exposure monitoring and equipment handling, providing valuable on-the-job training. In response to a request from the NSWC Crane Weapon Systems Division Chief Engineer Barry Whaley, the team also delivered BOP medical exposure overview to the broader Crane community.



The visit concluded with a technical discussion between NMCFHPC and senior NSWC Crane leaders, including Whaley and Dr. Mark Thoreson, Technical Warrant Holder for Small Arms. The dialogue strengthened interagency coordination and informed future efforts to manage BOP across the Department of the Navy.



BOP is an inherent hazard in weapons operations throughout the DoD. Navy Medicine’s role in managing such risks is central to maintaining warfighter readiness and operational effectiveness.



“Maximum readiness demands more than just advanced technology—it requires a healthy, protected force,” said Capt. Randy Connolly, NMCFHPC Environmental Programs Director. “That’s what we’re enabling through this partnership.”



As the Department of the Navy expands its BOP response efforts, NMCFHPC continues to lead with science-based solutions to ensure the safety and lethality of sailors, Marines, and civilian personnel alike.



Navy and Marine Corps public health and preventive medicine teams play a critical role in protecting the health and readiness of deployed forces. Through expeditionary units such as the Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit (FDPMU), and with support from Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Units (NEPMUs), these teams provide rapid, flexible, and scalable health protection capabilities. From identifying environmental and occupational health hazards to advising commanders on risk mitigation, their mission is to ensure operational forces remain medically ready and mission capable—anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:57 Story ID: 545039 Location: CRANE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Industrial Hygienists Strengthen Blast Exposure Protections at Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.