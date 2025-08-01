9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership

Photo By Cody Ford | The 9th Mission Support Command, led by the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific,...... read more read more Photo By Cody Ford | The 9th Mission Support Command, led by the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific, inducted a new group of Noncommissioned Officers during a heartfelt ceremony at Fort Shafter Flats on August 2. The event honored leadership, legacy, and sacrifice, featuring powerful messages from 25th ID CSM Shaun Curry and Vietnam veteran Allen Hoe, a Purple Heart recipient and former Army combat medic. see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER FLATS, Hawaii – The 9th Mission Support Command, led by the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific, hosted a powerful Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony on August 2 at Fort Shafter Flats, honoring a new generation of leaders stepping into the ranks of the U.S. Army Reserve’s NCO Corps.



The ceremony marked a pivotal milestone for enlisted Soldiers transitioning into leadership roles, reminding them of the responsibility, tradition, and excellence expected of Noncommissioned Officers. The event was rich with symbolism and emotion, blending Army customs with deeply personal reflections of service and sacrifice.



Command Sergeant Major Shaun Curry of the 25th Infantry Division delivered keynote remarks, providing guidance and expectations for the inductees. He emphasized the importance of technical mastery, proactive leadership, and accountability—hallmarks of a strong NCO. Curry challenged the new leaders to live by the NCO Creed, know their Soldiers, and stay physically and mentally ready to lead in any environment.



Adding a profound emotional dimension to the ceremony was Allen Hoe, a Vietnam War veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and former Army combat medic. Hoe brought with him a weathered American flag—one he carried through the jungles of Vietnam decades ago. That same flag was later borne by his son, 1LT Nainoa Hoe, when he was killed in action in Iraq in 2005. As the flag was passed among the audience, the moment served as a powerful symbol of generational service and sacrifice. Many were visibly moved by the connection between the past and present, embodied in the cloth that had accompanied father and son through the realities of combat.



Hoe’s surviving son, 1st. Sgt. Nakoa Hoe, carries on the family’s legacy of service today, continuing to serve honorably in the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment.



The ceremony not only inducted new NCOs but also deepened their understanding of the heritage they now uphold. The flag, the stories, and the presence of those who’ve walked the long road of service before them reminded each Soldier that leadership is both a privilege and a burden borne with honor.



As the event came to a close, the inductees stood taller—not just as new leaders, but as stewards of a legacy shaped by sacrifice, duty, and unwavering commitment to those they lead.