9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership

The 9th Mission Support Command, led by the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific, inducted a new group of Noncommissioned Officers during a heartfelt ceremony at Fort Shafter Flats on August 2. The event honored leadership, legacy, and sacrifice, featuring powerful messages from 25th ID CSM Shaun Curry and Vietnam veteran Allen Hoe, a Purple Heart recipient and former Army combat medic.