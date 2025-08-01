Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Cody Ford 

    9th Mission Support Command

    The 9th Mission Support Command, led by the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific, inducted a new group of Noncommissioned Officers during a heartfelt ceremony at Fort Shafter Flats on August 2. The event honored leadership, legacy, and sacrifice, featuring powerful messages from 25th ID CSM Shaun Curry and Vietnam veteran Allen Hoe, a Purple Heart recipient and former Army combat medic.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 19:43
    Photo ID: 9242762
    VIRIN: 250802-A-RS492-9750
    Resolution: 3830x1696
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership [Image 8 of 8], by Cody Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership
    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership
    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership
    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership
    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership
    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership
    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership
    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    9th MSC Inducts New NCOs in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download