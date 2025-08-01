The Marine Corps’ Newest Expeditionary Radar System Performs First Helicopter Sling Load Evaluation, One Step Closer to Fleet Forces Deployment

Photo By Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing, conduct a helicopter support team operation for the first evaluation of the air transportability of the Medium Range Air Defense Radar during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 30, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro) see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – The Marine Corps’ newest expeditionary radar system, the Medium Range Air Defense Radar (MRADR), successfully completed a dual and single point helicopter sling load evaluation for the first time at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 30, 2025.



A helicopter support team of logistics specialists and landing support Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, inspected and rigged the MRADR for both dual and single point helicopter sling loads for a CH-53E Super Stallion flown by Heavy Medium Helicopter Squadron 361 (HMH-361), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing.



After Marines attached the MRADR underneath the CH-53E, the aircraft conducted a series of prescribed aerial maneuvers such as lateral movements and hovers, culminating in a speed test. The goal of the speed test was to reach a maximum speed while the MRADR maintained weight distributed stability. The CH-53E reached a maximum speed of 105 knots while carrying the MRADR, validating the MRADR’s combat effectiveness for helicopter sling delivery.



"External lift remains a vital enabler of expeditionary logistics, allowing units to rapidly mobilize, sustain distributed operations, and maintain combat effectiveness in austere and contested environments.” Lt. Col. Kyleigh Cullen, commanding officer of (HMH)-361 Flying Tigers said, “This achievement reflects the squadron’s operational readiness and commitment to supporting evolving mission requirements through precision, adaptability, and technical expertise. This accomplishment underscores a collective MAGTF ability to innovate, adapt, and deliver critical support to the warfighter so we maintain a tactical edge."



Representatives from Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM), the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps & School (QMS), U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command-Soldier Center (DEVCOM-SC) Aerial Delivery Engineering Support Team (ADEST), Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools (MCSSS), Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTF-TC), and Tactical Training Exercise Control Group (TTECG) were present to witness the evaluation. This collection of subject matter experts in logistics, aerial delivery engineering, and helicopter sling loads, observed the TTECG-sponsored airlift, while ADEST assessed the lifts stability, weight distribution, and performance of the CH-53E while carrying the MRADR. ADEST also inspected the MRADR’s lift points for any potential deformities and damage such as stress or mechanical failure.



“We recognize the profound responsibility that comes with being the first to conduct this HST lift,” Lt. Col. Joshua Lewis, battalion commander of CLB-8 said, “Our meticulous execution and rigorous data collection will provide invaluable, actionable insights for the development of technical publications. This will ensure the safe, effective, and standardized integration of this critical new asset across the entire service.”



The procedures and technical data in the MRADR’s aerial delivery assessment will facilitate input of the interim certification and eventually standardized procedures incorporated into Marine Corps Reference Publication 4-11.3E Vol. II & III, Multiservice Helicopter Sling Load: Single-Point Load Rigging Procedures, which is used by the Marine Corps helicopter sling load community as a primary reference for rigging procedures.



With the MRADR’s dual and single point helicopter sling load evaluation complete, the certification process for the MRADR’s employment by the Fleet Marine Force can continue. The next steps forward for the helicopter sling load certification process of the MRADR system would be for ADEST to analyze all data collected during the United States Military Standard MIL-STD 209K and MIL-STD-913A test process, if the data proves to be favorable; ADEST will generate an interim certification memorandum which will be used as the primary document for the final certification effort by QMS. Representatives from QMS will take the draft rigging procedures that were captured during the lead up to the flight demonstration and publish the official rigging procedures, completing the helicopter sling load certification process .



Air mobility of air defense systems ensures seamless integration with naval operations through Distributed Aviation Operations and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, increasing the survivability of Stand-In Forces within the weapons engagement zone.



The MRADR is planned to add another layer to the increasing number of systems the Marine Corps is testing and fielding to add depth to its expeditionary air defense capabilities, such as the Medium-Range Intercept Capability cruise missile defense system and Light-Marine Air Defense Integrated System electronic counter-UAS .



CLB-8 and HMH-361 are currently attached to Marine Air Ground Task Force-6 (MAGTF-6), a MAGTF composited under the command element of 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, for the conduct of Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 4-25.



MAGTF-6 is conducting SLTE 4-25 to train for high-intensity, multi-domain combat operations against a peer adversary in an expeditionary environment, and prepare 6th Marine Regiment for command and control of high-intensity combat operations and crisis response.



For frequently asked questions, information, and access to MARCORSYSCOM’s systems and equipment testing certification processes, please contact https://usmc.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/MCSC_dcseal_transport/SitePages/Home.aspx.



For general information on Department of Defense aerial delivery, please reach out to usarmy.natick.devcom-sc.mbx.public-affairs@army.mil.