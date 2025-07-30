SLTE 4-25: CLB-8 Conducts First Ever MRADR Airlift

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing, conduct a helicopter support team operation for the first evaluation of the the air transportability of the Medium Range Air Defense Radar during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 30, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
