Civil engineers train for future fight in Fargo

The 155th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nebraska Air National Guard, sharpened its readiness and resiliency during a weeklong contingency operations training, June 16-20, 2025, at the 119th Regional Training Site, in Fargo, North Dakota, partnering with security forces and subject matter experts to prepare for high-stakes global missions.



More than 80 Airmen participated in the intensive field training, gaining hands-on experience with expeditionary equipment and techniques rarely available at their home station. The curriculum included land navigation, convoy operations, water purification, rapid airfield damage repair and integrated base defense.



“This kind of training is irreplaceable,” said 2nd Lt. Tyler Dirksen, a civil engineer officer with the 155th CES. “A lot of the contingency equipment we have out here, we don't have at home station. Being able to come out here and train with cadre who are subject matter experts helps prepare our airmen to execute the mission when it matters most.”



The 155th CES partnered with the 155th Security Forces Squadron to simulate combat scenarios, including improvised explosive device blasts and tactical maneuvering under fire. These exercises aimed to build inter-squadron cohesion and reinforce rapid response tactics.



“We're trying to build that cohesiveness between the two squadrons to make them an asset that we can utilize,” said Staff Sgt. Timothy Minnick of the 155th SFS. “They learned how we operate outside the wire and how we can join together and create a better Air Force.”



The week also highlighted each specialty’s role in base-building capabilities which is crucial for agile combat employment, a modern Air Force strategy focused on unpredictable, fast deployment. Pavement and equipment teams practiced rapid airfield damage repair using excavators, jackhammers and concrete mixers. Structural shops conducted welding operations, and the fire department completed both structural and aircraft fire simulations, including an F-16 egress scenario.



“Today's Airmen see a near-peer adversarial threat that has not been seen for generations,” Dirksen said. “Being ready to face those threats at any time is why this training is so important.”



Throughout the week, junior Airmen took the lead in many exercises while seasoned noncommissioned officers mentored and provided support, a dynamic that Dirksen found inspiring.



“I cannot be more proud of all the Airmen here with the 155th Civil Engineer Squadron,” he said. “All the training out here has made them more prepared for the future fight.”

