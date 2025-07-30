Oregon Guard 2-218th FA Returns from Deployment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. - Approximately 230 members of the Oregon Army National Guard 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment (FA) returned to Oregon, August 2, 2025, after a yearlong deployment to the Middle East.

    The 2-218th FA deployed to Iraq and Syria in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE, to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to secure lasting defeat of terrorist elements across the Central Command Area of Responsibility. This mission helped protect regional stability while supporting overall U.S. national security.

    While awaiting the return of their Soldiers, family and friends gathered in the Camp Withycombe gymnasium, making welcome home signs and connecting with other military families.

    The Forest Grove Police Department and Clackamas Fire Department joined in the homecoming celebration, providing support for their return.

    The Oregon National Guard command team greeted Soldiers when they arrived at Camp Withycombe to congratulate them on their hard work overseas.

    “It’s an honor to welcome this group back,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Adrian Gonzales, command sergeant major for the 2-218th FA rear detachment. “They did an outstanding job out there.”

    After a year of waiting, the Soldiers of the 2-218th FA collected their loved ones and bags, and went home.

    “We couldn’t be more proud of what they accomplished,” said Gonzales.

