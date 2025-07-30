SOT - Oregon Guard 2-218th FA Returns from Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SOT of Sgt. Maj. Adrian Gonzalez, 41st Brigade Command Sergeant Major (rear), Oregon Army National Guard, speaking on the homecoming of approximately 230 members of the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, August 2, 2025, at Camp Withycombe, Ore. Family and friends gathered with welcome home signs to greet their Soldiers after a year-long deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)