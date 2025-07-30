SOT of Sgt. Maj. Adrian Gonzalez, 41st Brigade Command Sergeant Major (rear), Oregon Army National Guard, speaking on the homecoming of approximately 230 members of the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, August 2, 2025, at Camp Withycombe, Ore. Family and friends gathered with welcome home signs to greet their Soldiers after a year-long deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 02:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|972542
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-LM216-9363
|Filename:
|DOD_111206989
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
This work, SOT - Oregon Guard 2-218th FA Returns from Deployment, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard 2-218th FA Returns from Deployment
