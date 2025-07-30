Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    BROLL of approximately 230 members of the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment returned to Oregon, August 2, 2025, at Camp Withycombe, Ore. Family and friends gathered with welcome home signs to greet their Soldiers after a year-long deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment and Capt. Beth Biggs, 2-218th Field Artillery)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972541
    VIRIN: 250802-A-LM216-5321
    Filename: DOD_111206988
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, BROLL - Oregon Guard 2-218th FA Returns from Deployment, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Guard 2-218th FA Returns from Deployment

    deployment
    oregon army national guard
    homecoming
    oregon
    army national guard
    field artillery

