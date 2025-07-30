Destroyer Squadron 1 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Capt. Thomas P. Abbott relieved Capt. Craig M. Trent as Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, during a ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, Aug. 1.



Trent, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with distinction in 2000. He assumed command of DESRON 1 in January 2024 after serving on USS Stethem (DDG 63), USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), and as the executive officer fleeting up to commanding officer of USS Porter (DDG 78) in August 2020.



“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the incredible Sailors of Destroyer Squadron 1. Team Blue Ribbon embodied resilience, professionalism, and teamwork throughout an extended and demanding deployment,” said Trent. “I’m proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside such a talented and dedicated team.”



Throughout 2024, Trent led DESRON 1 to participate in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), Exercise Coral Lightning Mustang and trilateral operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN). In 2025, DESRON 1 participated in multiple surface and air integration exercises in U.S. Seventh Fleet, such as Pacific Steller and Freedom Shield, with partners and allies including the Philippine navy, French navy, Malaysian armed forces, JMSDF and ROKN. Trent also led DESRON 1 units while operating in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



“Capt. Trent made working with allies and partners look routine and easy on two deployments,” said Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, commander of CSG-1. “DESRON 1 made history, DESRON 1 changed operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, and he did not stop at winning the fight, he built the future.”



Abbott, from San Diego, California, graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles and commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps in 2001. He holds master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and the National War College. He commanded USS Ardent (MCM 12) and USS John Finn (DDG 113), and his most recent shore assignment was as the executive assistant to the director, surface warfare division, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. Abbott assumed his duties as the deputy commander of DESRON 1 on Jan. 8, 2024.



“Commodore, thanks for your steady and impeccable leadership, your friendship and patience… I have big shoes to fill,” said Abbott. “Team Blue Ribbon, this deployment, you exhibited second to none stewardship, tenacity, and ingenuity, along with warfighting skills. I’m honored and humbled to continue working with you, and I look forward to leading this team of mighty greyhounds together.”



CSG-1 has conducted a wide range of missions in the Western Pacific and the Middle East, to include freedom of navigation operations, multinational exercises with U.S. allies and partners, and combat operations in the U.S. Third, Fifth, and Seventh Fleet area of operations since deploying on Nov. 18, 2024.



DESRON 1 is assigned to CSG-1 and holds operational control of four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers: USS Hopper (DDG 70), USS Chafee (DDG 90), USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).



CSG-1 consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), embarked staffs of CSG-1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).



CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.



CSG-1 is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from CSG-1 and DESRON 1 visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1

