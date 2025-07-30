PCS Task Force launches call center, delivering answers on military moves

The Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force launched a 24/7 call center today to help service members, Defense Department civilians and their families with their government moves. Service members can call 833-MIL-MOVE (833-645-6683), email PCSCallCenter@mail.mil or visit the PCS JTF Spotlight webpage for support.



Personnel using the 1-833-MIL-MOVE number will have their cases triaged prior to being escalated to the PCS JTF call center.



"When a military family reaches out for help, they shouldn't have to chase answers," said Army Maj. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, PCS JTF commander. "This call center ensures someone takes responsibility and stays with them until the issue is fixed."



Once a service member undergoing a government household goods move reaches the call center, trained military personnel log the issue into a centralized tracking system. Callers will receive regular, personalized updates until their issues are resolved.



Task force leaders estimate that 40% of calls that currently go to 833-MIL-MOVE will be escalated to the PCS JTF call center to help resolve moving issues.



"First, we receive a warm transfer from the system response center, where they explain the issue the service member is experiencing," said Marine Corps Sgt. Garay Reyes, a PCS JTF call center action officer. "Next, we pull the incident number or ticket to review the history of the situation. From there, we begin our own process to pinpoint the issue and find a reliable solution that meets the service member's needs. Throughout the entire process, our team follows up with the service member until the incident is fully resolved."



The call center offers around-the-clock support worldwide, ensuring military families receive assistance with household goods moves regardless of their time zone.



Personally procured moves are still the responsibility of service members who elect to use that option, and the task force call center personnel will help wherever possible. Detailed guidance for PPMs is available on the Military OneSource website.



Reyes said the PCS JTF call center focuses on case ownership and ensuring a tailored and consistent communication experience.



"Case ownership means it becomes personal," he explained. "It builds a sense of commitment; when you take ownership of a case, you're driven to help the service member to the best of your ability, even if you don't have the answer right away. That effort makes the customer feel heard and supported."



To prepare, call center action officers received training to ensure they could deliver expert-level support from day one. This included a call-answering workshop, which emphasized best practices in clarity, empathy and effective communication.



"Being that voice on the other end of the line when a family is stressed is all too familiar," said Army Staff Sgt. Robert Fryerson, a PCS JTF call center action officer. "Being able to empathize and understand their concerns allows me to address the needs of each service member better, knowing that their property will be taken care of and providing a safe place where they feel valued and cared for, not just another number."



The action officers also received hands-on instruction in Defense Personal Property Program systems and procedures, enabling them to assist with a broad range of PCS-related concerns beyond household goods tracking.



"It's an honor to be part of such an important mission," Reyes said. "There's nothing I enjoy more than helping military families have a smooth move and making a lasting impact on how PCS moves are handled today."



The call center launch follows a series of reforms to the Defense Personal Property Program.



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the creation of the PCS JTF as part of an effort to fix long-standing issues within the PCS process and to improve the quality of life for service members and civilian employees.



"Our people are not just names on a roster," Curtis said. "They're warfighters, parents, spouses and public servants. Reducing the stress of relocation is not just the right thing to do, it's a strategic imperative."



Timeline of Events



May 20, 2025 — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed the "Immediate Modifications to the Defense Personal Property Program" memorandum, ordering U.S. Transportation Command to implement six major reforms to support military families during the 2025 PCS season.



June 13, 2025 — Hegseth signed the "Implementation Memorandum for the PCS Joint Task Force," formally establishing the PCS JTF and appointing Army Maj. Gen. Lance G. Curtis as its commander. Lance G. Curtis as its commander.



June 18, 2025 — The Defense Department announced the termination of HomeSafe Alliance's contract for cause, due to performance deficiencies and confirmed Curtis' leadership of the PCS JTF.



Aug. 1, 2025 — The PCS JTF launched its 24/7 call center, providing global support for service members with their government moves.



Sept. 5, 2025 — The PCS JTF will submit formal recommendations to Hegseth for the long-term reform of both the JTF mission and the Defense Personal Property Program, outlining a strategic path forward.

