U.S. Air Force Capt. Rhett Spongberg, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, poses for a portrait before takeoff during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 24, 2025. The 510th Fighter Squadron, based at Aviano Air Base, provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO combatant commanders as well as the National Command Authority in order to meet national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

BEZMER AIR BASE, Bulgaria– U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron and around 220 Airmen based out of the 31st Fighter Wing joined Bulgarian, Romanian and Hellenic air forces for Thracian Star 25, a multinational integration exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening NATO’s airpower across Europe.

The exercise marks a milestone in Bulgaria’s ongoing transition from Soviet-era fighter aircraft to the F-16, with Bulgaria’s first F-16 Block 70 delivered in April 2025. Thracian Star 25 provides a critical opportunity for Bulgarian pilots and ground crews to train alongside NATO allies as they prepare to integrate the new aircraft into their fleet.

“I got to launch one of my sorties with a Bulgarian crew chief shadowing one of our crew chiefs and that level of integration is wonderful,” said Lt. Col. Brent Smith, 510th FS commander. “I’m glad that the Bulgarians are interested and are working together with our maintenance team to learn how to operate this incredible aircraft”

The exercise includes close air support training that demonstrates NATO’s ability to coordinate air-to-ground missions across borders and units. Bulgarian forces participated using their current inventory of MiG-29 Fulcrums and Su-25 Frogfoots to simulate future integration scenarios with the F-16.

“We’ve done basic fighter maneuver training, which is close-in dog fighting as well as offensive and defensive fights across much of the airspace in Bulgaria,” said Smith. “The purpose of the defensive fights is to practice our interoperability and working together to defend a high value asset.”

The Hellenic and Romanian air forces also deployed F-16s to the exercise to train in multinational formation flights and tactical maneuvers, including air defensive and offensive operations.

Successful partnering exercises such as Thracian Star 25 foster enduring relationships and deliver tangible, mutual benefits by enhancing strategic stability, access and coalition operations during peacetime and contingencies.

“The Bulgarians are phenomenal partners and have been incredibly professional on the ground and air,” said Maj. Michael Durham, 510th FS pilot and exercise project officer. “Aviano Air Base has a long history of working with our Bulgarian friends, and it’s obvious to me why that relationship has endured as long as it has.”

U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa coordinated the exercise to support strategic objectives to deter aggression, assure allies and improve operational responsiveness across the European theater.

By building trust and improving coordination through shared training, Thracian Star 25 ensures NATO’s air forces remain postured to meet tomorrow’s challenges together.