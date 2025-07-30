MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines

Photo By Sgt. Khalil Brown | U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare an MV-22B Osprey...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Khalil Brown | U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 for delivery of food supplies to aid in urgent lifesaving support at Clark Air Base, Angeles, Philippines, July 29, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines with the MRF-D 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force are working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide urgent lifesaving support to communities affected by consecutive storms and the southwest monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps caption by Sgt. Khalil Brown) see less | View Image Page

CLARK AIR BASE, Philippines — At the request of the government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) are working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to provide urgent lifesaving support to communities affected by typhoons, tropical storms, and the Southwest Monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to allies and partners during times of need.



MRF-D, working under USINDOPACOM and in close coordination with the AFP, Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Philippine Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and U.S. Department of State (DoS), forward deployed four MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 and additional personnel from Darwin, Australia, to the Philippines to support humanitarian logistics operations in Northern Luzon.



U.S. Marine Corps capabilities are working alongside U.S. Air Force CV-22 Ospreys assigned to Special Operations Wing 353 and Philippine Air Force aircraft to rapidly move more than 6,000 family food packs, 1,000 hygiene kits, and other emergency supplies to Batanes and surrounding areas.



The MRF-D MAGTF’s leadership echoed the commitment to supporting Philippine-led disaster response efforts:



“We’re fully aligned with our Philippine counterparts and committed to supporting their lead in this lifesaving mission,” said Col. Jason Armas, MRF-D 25.3 MAGTF Commanding Officer. “Our aircraft and Marines are here to support the Philippine government’s mission to deliver urgent aid to those in need. Together, we are overcoming distance, weather, and logistical challenges to save lives.”



Since moving the four MV-22B Ospreys Saturday, July 26, MRF-D and U.S. Joint forces have coordinated mission planning with Philippine government and military agencies and stand ready to preposition vital supplies to isolated regions impacted by the storm. This effort highlights the long-standing U.S.-Philippine alliance and the shared commitment to regional resilience and humanitarian assistance.



For media queries, please contact the U.S. Embassy in Manila Public Affairs at estilloreja@state.gov.