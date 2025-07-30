Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Khalil Brown 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 for delivery of food supplies to aid in urgent lifesaving support at Clark Air Base, Angeles, Philippines, July 29, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines with the MRF-D 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force are working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide urgent lifesaving support to communities affected by consecutive storms and the southwest monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps caption by Sgt. Khalil Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 22:10
    Photo ID: 9228881
    VIRIN: 250729-M-HL403-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.01 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Khalil Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines
    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines
    Philippines
    UrgentLifeSavingSupport
    TeamAFP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download