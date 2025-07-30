MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 for delivery of food supplies to aid in urgent lifesaving support at Clark Air Base, Angeles, Philippines, July 29, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines with the MRF-D 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force are working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide urgent lifesaving support to communities affected by consecutive storms and the southwest monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps caption by Sgt. Khalil Brown)