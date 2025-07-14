SLD 30’s Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris Retires, Leaves Legacy of Connection, Innovation, Service

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – After three decades of service, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, is retiring, concluding a career marked by mission impact, people-first leadership, and a deep commitment to innovation in the United States Air Force and Space Force.



From the moment he stepped onto Vandenberg in June 1995 as a young Airman in space operations tech school, Harris could not have predicted how deeply intertwined his story would become with this coastal installation. Now, more than 30 years later, he retires at the base where it all began—having helped shape its transformation from an Air Force space launch and missile testing site to the Nation’s premier west coast spaceport and test range.



“I’ve come full circle,” said Harris. “To return here, contribute to this mission, and retire from Vandenberg, it’s surreal.”



While his career spanned continents, few moments stood out more than his role in Operation United Assistance, the U.S. military’s response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.



Within 10 days of notification, Harris deployed to Senegal and helped establish a fully operational hub to receive and distribute life-saving medical supplies and personnel. Working with partners from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United States Agency for International Development and Humanitarian Assistance (USAID), State Department, and various non-government organizations, Harris navigated complex diplomatic, medical, and logistical channels to secure authorizations and move critical cargo including medicine, food, and protective equipment across five African nations.



“This wasn’t just about logistics,” he recalled. “It was about moving critical resources where they were needed most—and doing it fast. We weren’t just fighting a disease. We were saving lives.”



Reflecting on his time in uniform, Harris said his greatest leadership lesson boiled down to one idea: people will always remember how you made them feel.



That mindset defined his approach as the Senior Enlisted Leader at Space Launch Delta 30, where he led with humility, empathy, and a relentless focus on building trust across the ranks.



“Being present, listening, celebrating successes, and creating an environment of mutual respect, that’s where real leadership begins,” Harris said. “It’s not about titles; it’s about people.”



That philosophy became reality through the Guardian Nexus Program, a flagship initiative Harris launched to unite Guardians, Airmen, and civilians around the base’s core missions. The program provided immersive tours, senior leader panels, TED-style talks, and even sent integrated teams to the USSF Guardian Arena competition in Florida.



But it was never just about events.



“It was about breaking silos,” Harris said. “Creating shared understanding, building cross-functional collaboration, and reminding everyone we’re all on the same team.”



Harris’s time at SLD 30 wasn’t without challenges. From aging infrastructure and evolving Space Force requirements to base-wide resource constraints and policy shifts, the tempo was high and the stakes even higher.



In response, Harris championed a culture of innovation and resilience. He helped stand up the Crucible Innovation Lab, supported the launch of the Human Performance Optimization Center, and pushed teams to embrace agile problem-solving without losing sight of the mission or their people.



“Our mantra was simple,” he said. “Be mission-focused, customer-centric, and adaptable. We can’t just keep up; we have to lead.”



Under his leadership, SLD 30 not only overcame adversity but also thrived. In 2025, Vandenberg became known as the best base in the service when inamed the Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence Award winner for the U.S. Space Force.



Beyond the mission, Vandenberg became home. During an earlier assignment from 2009 to 2013, Harris served as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the same 533rd Training Squadron at Vandenberg where he first trained. It was during this time that he met his wife, Maria, in nearby Santa Maria, a connection that would anchor him personally just as Vandenberg anchored him professionally.



As he looks to retire, his priorities are clear: spend time with Maria and their kids, reconnect with extended family, and log dozens of rounds on the golf course with friends including his tournament crew, the 18th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright’s “Gang Green Golf Club.”



Still, Harris isn’t stepping away from service altogether. He plans to stay engaged with the local community through mentorship, veterans’ outreach, and possibly local government.



“Service doesn’t stop when you take off the uniform,” he said. “It just changes shape.”



Looking ahead, Harris hopes his most enduring legacy is a culture of connection, empowerment, and growth, especially through the continued success of the Guardian Nexus Program.



“I want it to remain a part of Vandenberg, a hub where Guardians collaborate, innovate, and grow together,” he said. “It’s not about one person’s legacy. It’s about building something lasting for the next generation.”



And to that next generation, Harris offers two pieces of advice: Never stop learning and take care of each other.



“The space domain is evolving fast. What you learned yesterday won’t be enough tomorrow,” he said. “And no mission is more important than the people beside you. Know their names. Know their struggles. Be there for each other.”



Looking back, Harris is proud of how far he’s come; from a self-described loner who joined the Air Force for structure and a steady paycheck to a Chief Master Sergeant who thrived on connection, learning, and leading others.



“My younger self wouldn’t believe it,” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t even want to go to college. Now I’ve got multiple degrees, a Master’s, and a deep love of learning. I thought I’d stay in the background, but I found that leadership isn’t about standing above others; it’s about walking with them.”



That ethos was reinforced during his time at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, where he embraced the motto “Follow Me”, not just as a slogan, but as a personal creed. The values he embraced there, “Be Humble, Approachable and Credible” continue to guide him in every aspect of life.



“I’ll carry that forward,” he said. “In my community, with my family, and wherever the next chapter leads.”



As Chief Master Sgt. Harris hangs up the uniform, he leaves behind a stronger, more connected Team Vandenberg, and a legacy rooted in compassion, collaboration, and continuous growth.



His story proves that leadership doesn’t come from rank–it comes from service, listening, showing up, and empowering others to do the same.



Farewell, Chief Harris. Thank you for your service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:22 Story ID: 544192 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SLD 30’s Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris Retires, Leaves Legacy of Connection, Innovation, Service, by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.