    SLD 30’s Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris Retires, Leaves Legacy of Connection, Innovation, Service

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Team Vandenberg is bidding farewell to U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader. His leadership and commitment to the Guardians, Airmen, and mission here have left a lasting impact on VSFB and its community.

    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

