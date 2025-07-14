PEO STRI Awards Contract for Army’s Next Generation Constructive Core Simulation Software Engine

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, commanding general of the Army’s Combined Armed Center –...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, commanding general of the Army’s Combined Armed Center – Training (CAC-T), speaks to government and industry representatives during one of many Next Generation Constructive (NGC) technical exchanges hosted by the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on June 30. Technical exchanges and industry days between PEO STRI, CAC-T, industry, and other stakeholders are key to rapid acquisition and NGC development and fielding as part of the Army’s overall modernization efforts. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) has chosen Battle Road Digital to provide the core simulation software engine for its Next Generation Constructive (NGC) simulation program. The three-year, $40 million contract was awarded July 29 through an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement and establishes Battle Road as a pivotal partner in advancing the Army’s continuous transformation initiatives.



“NGC is a cornerstone of the Army’s modernization strategy, ensuring that leaders and units are prepared for the complexities of future warfare.” said Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, PEO STRI Program Executive Officer. “PEO STRI is executing OTA agreements such as this to rapidly provide capabilities to the Army where they’re needed most.”



Under the leadership of NGC Assistant Product Manager Maj. Cody Lucas and Army Contracting Command (ACC) Orlando NGC agreements officer Ralph Barnes, the contract proposal technical evaluation team secured an award for Battle Road in under three weeks following a government-led technical exchange hosted by NGC with select industry partners.



“This award is the result of outstanding teamwork between the product management team, the contracting team, the vendor, and our user representatives in Army Futures Command and TRADOC,” said John Gillette, Project Manager for Synthetic Environment at PEO STRI. “As the first of many awards, this OTA Agreement will continue the development and deployment of the next generation simulation to train our Division, Corps, and Higher-level staffs in Multi-Domain Operations worldwide.”



OTA agreements are flexible, streamlined contracting mechanisms used to accelerate the delivery of innovative research and cutting-edge prototypes from industry to address capability gaps within the Federal Government. By easing traditional regulatory requirements often imposed on federal contractors, OTAs open the door for non-traditional and emerging commercial companies - especially small businesses - to engage in U.S. government technology development initiatives.



“The acquisition strategy that Ralph Barnes and team devised for NGC not only directly supports the SECDEF’s priority of streamlined acquisitions, but it will quickly provide the warfighter with a significant training capability to posture for future operations,” said ACC Orlando Director Col. Lisbon Williams.



Battle Road’s AtomEngine product delivers state-of-the-art Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) constructive gaming capabilities, drawing on years of industrial gaming expertise from industry leaders such as Amazon and Microsoft. Its proven technology will be seamlessly integrated into the NGC program’s collaborative "team-of-teams" ecosystem, enabling rapid prototyping and the deployment of cloud-enabled software solutions.



The integration of Battle Road’s product into NGC will play a critical role in supporting key near-term Army initiatives, including the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Scarlett Dragon experimentation and future Army Warfighting Exercises (WFX).



PEO STRI’s Next Generation Constructive capability acquisition efforts are led by Product Director Brentson J. Bell Jr. and Deputy Product Director Kris Brewer.



“The collective team is laser focused on meeting the Chief of Staff of the Army’s strategic initiative to accelerate delivery of NGC capabilities for the training enterprise,” said Bell. “Battle Road, amongst other ‘best-of-breed’ vendors, will be aligned with the XVIII Airborne and the Army user base developing NGC through the agile methodology and supporting multiple events such as Scarlett Dragon, leading toward WFX 27-1.”



By delivering scalable, cutting-edge simulation capabilities, NGC powered by Battle Road will empower the Army to conduct realistic, data-driven training and experimentation, ensuring operational readiness for the complexities of multi-domain operations.



Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PEO STRI is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of more than 1,100 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.