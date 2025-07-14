Next Generation Constructive Tech Exchange

Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, commanding general of the Army’s Combined Armed Center – Training (CAC-T), speaks to government and industry representatives during one of many Next Generation Constructive (NGC) technical exchanges hosted by the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on June 30. Technical exchanges and industry days between PEO STRI, CAC-T, industry, and other stakeholders are key to rapid acquisition and NGC development and fielding as part of the Army’s overall modernization efforts. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9226209
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-A0051-1000
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
