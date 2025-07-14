Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next Generation Constructive Tech Exchange

    Next Generation Constructive Tech Exchange

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, commanding general of the Army's Combined Armed Center – Training (CAC-T), speaks to government and industry representatives during one of many Next Generation Constructive (NGC) technical exchanges hosted by the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on June 30. Technical exchanges and industry days between PEO STRI, CAC-T, industry, and other stakeholders are key to rapid acquisition and NGC development and fielding as part of the Army's overall modernization efforts. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PEO STRI Awards Contract for Army's Next Generation Constructive Core Simulation Software Engine

    TAGS

    Industry
    PEO STRI
    Reform Acquisition
    Next Generation Constructive
    Rapid Fielding

