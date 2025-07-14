Cleared for Takeoff: New Drone Tech Takes Flight at PHNSY & IMF

Photo By Kenny Jones | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - A Skydio X10D drone hovers during a flight demonstration near...... read more read more Photo By Kenny Jones | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - A Skydio X10D drone hovers during a flight demonstration near the iconic Freedom Tower at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2025. The demonstration was part of a collaborative project between Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to explore drone-assisted maintenance, inspection, and emergency response capabilities. PHNSY & IMF's mission is to keep the Navy's fleet "Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenny Jones) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - A soft whirring cut through the still morning air above a quiet corner of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility as a Skydio X10D drone rose into the air, gliding smoothly toward the bright blue Hawaiian sky on June 18, 2025. This marked the beginning of a special project with the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and PHNSY & IMF, aimed at exploring how drones can help the shipyard stay safe, repair issues more quickly, and respond to emergencies.



"We are looking to utilize drone technology to help our inspection, maintenance, and engineering groups to perform visual inspections and access portions of the crane where we would normally have to use a mobile elevated work platform," said Kamuela Unga, Code 740 Inspection, Test QA, and Training Division Head. Unga is hoping that drones may be the answer to help mitigate the safety hazards often involved in working at great heights on large industrial cranes within the shipyard.



"Unmanned aircraft systems have the potential to transform how we conduct inspections, maintenance and emergency response at the shipyard," said Vincent Acevedo, a technical specialist with NIWC Pacific. "Platforms like the Skydio X10 and X2D allow us to safely assess hard-to-reach or hazardous areas, such as crane structures, without disrupting operations or putting personnel at risk. These systems can capture high-resolution imagery, conduct thermal scans, assess corrosion, and even support emergency response scenarios involving radiological threats."



This new project, led by the PHNSY & IMF 100TO.3 Innovation and Tech Insertion Division is part of a bigger plan to explore how drone technology can speed up maintenance, lower costs, and improve safety for everyone. The team is working with NIWC Pacific to demonstrate how drones can be used in hard-to-reach areas, with crane maintenance ultimately chosen as the best showcase of the small drones' capabilities.



"We decided to start with crane maintenance because it's easier to deploy than some of the other areas, and Code 740 was enthusiastic and supportive about going through the process with us," said Shayla Deitch, 100TO.3 Innovation and Tech Insertion Division Head. "We've also reached out to our counterparts at other shipyards to see what drone uses they're exploring, so we don't overlook anything."



NIWC Pacific brings unique capabilities to the partnership, including flight authorization for airspace over Pearl Harbor, as well as access to subject matter experts who support training, flight planning, and operational logistics. PHNSY will continue to work with NIWC Pacific, which will train PHNSY personnel to become qualified drone operators. This training is expected to lead to the establishment of a drone program at PHNSY & IMF within 2-3 years.



"I hope the demonstration showed how drones can be a force multiplier, improving safety, reducing inspection time and enhancing emergency preparedness," Acevedo said. "Our goal is to normalize UAS integration into daily operations and contingency planning. We're already planning future demos and working to scale our capabilities to support a broader range of mission needs."



Shipyard personnel who witnessed the demonstration shared Acevedo's optimism about the technology's potential.



"Code 700 is very excited about what we saw, how easy it was to operate and the benefits of videoing, recording and analyzing the information captured," Unga said.



The Skydio X10D drone used in the demo is part of the Department of Defense's Blue UAS program, a list of vetted, secure drone platforms approved for government use. Its 360-degree obstacle avoidance, autonomous flight capabilities, and navigation in GPS-denied areas make it well suited for complex industrial environments.



While data integration with the shipyard's digital systems is still being explored, early coordination with PHNSY & IMF's Information Technology and Cybersecurity (ITACS) Office is underway to determine how imagery and video collected during flights can support maintenance planning and documentation. However, the integration of drone technology also introduces new cybersecurity considerations. Integrating drones into daily operations requires more than flight training; it also demands strong cybersecurity measures and infrastructure support. That's where the ITACS Office comes in.



"Drone technology has advanced significantly in recent years - from improved remote controls to smarter sensors and high-definition cameras. But with these capabilities come security concerns," said Jason Okumura with the shipyard's ITACS Office. "Our office is committed to working with the shipyard to establish safeguards that manage cybersecurity and physical risks while enabling innovation. We're already partnering with the Transformation Office and various shops and codes on these efforts."



The drone demonstration is one of several initiatives currently underway at PHNSY & IMF as part of the Navy's ongoing effort to modernize fleet maintenance and strengthen readiness across the Indo-Pacific region.



Against the backdrop of battleships and dry docks that have witnessed decades of naval history, the soft whir of the Skydio X10D hints at the future of shipyard maintenance. This small drone, packed with a multitude of capabilities into its compact frame, is poised to reshape how the shipyard approaches maintenance and safety, combining human ingenuity and cutting-edge tools to ensure fleet readiness.



PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East.