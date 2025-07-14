Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Cajun Country’ Welcomes New Army Commander, Capt. Brian Nepogoda

    ‘Cajun Country’ Welcomes New Army Commander, Capt. Brian Nepogoda

    Photo By Jonathan Holloway | LAFAYETTE, La. — New York-native, Capt. Brian Nepogoda, accepts command of the U.S....... read more read more

    LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    LAFAYETTE, La. — New York-native, Capt. Brian Nepogoda, accepts command of the U.S. Army Lafayette Recruiting Company in a Change of Command ceremony at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, July 25 at 11 a.m..

    Nepogoda started his Army career eight-years ago, commissioning as an Armor Officer at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

    “Taking command of the Lafayette Recruiting Company is a pivotal moment in my career,” Nepogoda said. “From my journey as the Armored Calvary Platoon Leader to my prior role as an Operations Planner and Analyst at the Army Futures Command —each of my leadership roles in the Army have shaped my commitment to the people of this Nation.”

    Well-traveled and technically inclined, his last assignment at the Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss’s Army Futures Command, Nepogoda supported critical modernization efforts.

    “I traveled to Japan recently to support experimentation with the Army Service Component Command for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,” Nepogoda said. “That particular research, once complete can function in battlespace for and throughout the Army.”

    A Change of Command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one Army Officer to another.

    The ceremony is located at 619 McKinley Street Lafayette, LA 70503.

    To coordinate an interview please contact our office with the information above or (225) 316-0338.
    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 13:58
    Story ID: 543746
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Cajun Country’ Welcomes New Army Commander, Capt. Brian Nepogoda, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ‘Cajun Country’ Welcomes New Army Commander, Capt. Brian Nepogoda

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lafayette
    recruiting
    army
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download