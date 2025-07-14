‘Cajun Country’ Welcomes New Army Commander, Capt. Brian Nepogoda

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | LAFAYETTE, La. — New York-native, Capt. Brian Nepogoda, accepts command of the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | LAFAYETTE, La. — New York-native, Capt. Brian Nepogoda, accepts command of the U.S. Army Lafayette Recruiting Company in a Change of Command ceremony at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, July 25 at 11 a.m.. Nepogoda started his Army career eight-years ago, commissioning as an Armor Officer at the United States Military Academy at West Point. “Taking command of the Lafayette Recruiting Company is a pivotal moment in my career,” Nepogoda said. “From my journey as the Armored Calvary Platoon Leader to my prior role as an Operations Planner and Analyst at the Army Futures Command —each of my leadership roles in the Army have shaped my commitment to the people of this Nation.” Well-traveled and technically inclined, his last assignment at the Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss’s Army Futures Command, Nepogoda supported critical modernization efforts. see less | View Image Page

Nepogoda started his Army career eight-years ago, commissioning as an Armor Officer at the United States Military Academy at West Point.



“Taking command of the Lafayette Recruiting Company is a pivotal moment in my career,” Nepogoda said. “From my journey as the Armored Calvary Platoon Leader to my prior role as an Operations Planner and Analyst at the Army Futures Command —each of my leadership roles in the Army have shaped my commitment to the people of this Nation.”



Well-traveled and technically inclined, his last assignment at the Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss’s Army Futures Command, Nepogoda supported critical modernization efforts.



“I traveled to Japan recently to support experimentation with the Army Service Component Command for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,” Nepogoda said. “That particular research, once complete can function in battlespace for and throughout the Army.”



A Change of Command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one Army Officer to another.



The ceremony is located at 619 McKinley Street Lafayette, LA 70503.



