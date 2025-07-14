‘Cajun Country’ Welcomes New Army Commander, Capt. Brian Nepogoda

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LAFAYETTE, La. — New York-native, Capt. Brian Nepogoda, accepts command of the U.S. Army Lafayette Recruiting Company in a Change of Command ceremony at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, July 25 at 11 a.m..



Nepogoda started his Army career eight-years ago, commissioning as an Armor Officer at the United States Military Academy at West Point.



“Taking command of the Lafayette Recruiting Company is a pivotal moment in my career,” Nepogoda said. “From my journey as the Armored Calvary Platoon Leader to my prior role as an Operations Planner and Analyst at the Army Futures Command —each of my leadership roles in the Army have shaped my commitment to the people of this Nation.”



Well-traveled and technically inclined, his last assignment at the Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss’s Army Futures Command, Nepogoda supported critical modernization efforts.