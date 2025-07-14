PACT Rodeo empowers Sailors to take charge of their futures

(NORFOLK, Va.) – Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) gathered for the Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Rodeo at the Vista Point club house at Naval Station Norfolk, July 15, 2025.



The PACT program allows junior Sailors to gather time in the fleet before selecting their rate. The PACT Rodeo is a hands-on, informative event that gives undesignated Sailors the chance to strike the rate of their choosing.



Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd class Johnnie Glover took the time to reflect on his own experience as an undesignated Sailor and see the change to the PACT Rodeo and benefits now offered to PACT Sailors that strike a rate. “True leadership starts on the deckplate.” Glover said, concluding that the process had come a long way.



Participants gained insights into daily responsibilities, advancement opportunities, and how each job supports the Navy’s mission. Whether drawn to engineering, operations, administration, or special warfare, Sailors left the event empowered, and better informed about their next career steps.



“Each of our Sailors exhibited a great amount of professionalism while negotiating directly for their rating and orders,” said Navy Career Counselor 1st class Brittany Ogleton. “It was a joy to witness our PACT Sailors become extremely excited for the opportunity to obtain their rating when they execute their orders for their new assignment, or upon successful completion of a required ‘A’ school. I am extremely excited for their journey and the asset they will provide to the fleet.”



Beyond personal empowerment, the PACT Rodeo benefits the Navy as a whole by aligning passion and purpose within mission-critical roles.



“I truly love the amount of support for the Navy’s PACT Sailors in their pursuit of rate designation,” Ogleton said. “With this more proactive approach, it better aligns PACT sailors to their rating of choice while balancing fleet needs.”



The PACT Rodeo demonstrates the Navy’s investment in its Sailors, highlighting the importance of professional development and ensuring every Sailor has a pathway to success.

