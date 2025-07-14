Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) gathered for the Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Rodeo at the Vista Point club house at Naval Station Norfolk, July 15, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 12:27
|Photo ID:
|9201135
|VIRIN:
|250715-N-QX788-1004
|Resolution:
|5672x3781
|Size:
|930.4 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACT Rodeo empowers Sailors to take charge of their futures [Image 4 of 4], by SN Samantha Swigert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACT Rodeo empowers Sailors to take charge of their futures
No keywords found.