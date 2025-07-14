USS Indiana Changes Home Port to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) arrived at its new homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 22, 2025. Indiana joined Submarine Squadron 7 as its third Virginia-class submarine after transiting from its previous homeport of Groton, Connecticut.



“The crew and I are grateful for the hospitality and warm Aloha we received, both upon entering the Pacific Ocean, and arrival here in Pearl Harbor,” said Cmdr. Kyle Johnson, commanding officer of Indiana. “We look forward to working with Submarine Squadron 7 and our Pearl Harbor partners to prepare Indiana—the ‘Battle Bass’—for any tasking, at any time, in defense of our nation.”



Indiana previously returned from a successful six-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility on March 27, 2025.



Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, welcomed the Indiana to Pearl Harbor and commented on the crew’s recent achievements. “Over the past 10 months, Indiana’s crew has expertly navigated the challenges of an operational deployment and a homeport shift,” said Cavanaugh. “Their ability to succeed is a testament to their cohesiveness and resilience. I'm excited for Indiana to join the Pacific Submarine Force and to bolster our submarine presence to maintain a secure and prosperous, free, and open Indo-Pacific.”



Capt. Corey Poorman, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, met Indiana’s crew upon arrival to Pearl Harbor. “On behalf of the Submarine Squadron Seven Ohana, I welcome the crew and families of the Indiana to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam,” said Poorman. “We look forward to working with the Indiana crew and to provide the training and certification they need to maintain as apex predators of the Indo-Pacific.”



Commissioned on Sept. 29, 2018, Indiana is named in honor of the state of Indiana. Holding a crew of approximately 14 officers and 120 enlisted Sailors, it is the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Indiana, following two earlier battleships—the first of which was commissioned in 1895.



Submarine Squadron 7 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to three Virginia-class submarines and four Los Angeles-class submarines.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

