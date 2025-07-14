250722-N-EI510-1371
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 22, 2025) - A Sailor assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) greets his family as Indiana arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during its change of homeport, July 22, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9196950
|VIRIN:
|250722-N-EI510-1371
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Indiana Changes Home Port to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
No keywords found.