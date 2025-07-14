Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    250722-N-EI510-1289
    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 22, 2025) - A Sailor assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) greets her husband as Indiana arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during its change of homeport, July 22, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 23:04
    Photo ID: 9196948
    VIRIN: 250722-N-EI510-1289
    Resolution: 6333x5066
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Indiana Changes Home Port to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Virginia Class
    USS Indiana (SSN 789)
    COMSUBPAC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

