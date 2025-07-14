USS Indiana (SSN 789) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250722-N-EI510-1289

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 22, 2025) - A Sailor assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) greets her husband as Indiana arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during its change of homeport, July 22, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)