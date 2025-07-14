Keeping Stress in Check

Photo By Rodney Jackson | The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to inform the community with information and resources that will help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This article focuses on maintaining healthy stress levels and aims to help readers recognize when stress may be affecting their well-being. see less | View Image Page

By Cpt. Olisa Umeka, LMSW, Social Work Intern CRDAMC Editor’s note: The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to inform the community with information and resources that will help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This article focuses on maintaining healthy stress levels and aims to help readers recognize when stress may be affecting their well-being. FORT HOOD, Texas – Have you had days, maybe even weeks, when it seems like one thing after another happens to create a sense that everything is going wrong? You aren’t alone. We all have stress in our lives, and we must deal with it. The key is to manage it appropriately. Stress cannot be eliminated entirely, as it is the body’s natural response to pressure or perceived threats. The brain manages stress through three key regions: the amygdala (emotional center), the prefrontal cortex (decision-making), and the hippocampus (memory storage). When stress is triggered, the amygdala becomes hyperactive, the prefrontal cortex weakens, and the hippocampus may shrink—disrupting emotions, focus, and memory. Prolonged stress elevates cortisol, a hormone that helps provide energy and increase alertness during stressful situations. But too much cortisol, often called the “flight or fight” hormone, can impair mood, learning ability, and concentration. Physical symptoms such as headaches, muscle pain, poor sleep, high blood pressure, and increased risk of heart disease can also develop. Managing stress effectively supports both mental and physical well-being. Ten Ways to Reduce Stress:

Talk About It Sharing concerns with a trusted individual can reduce the emotional burden. Speaking about stressors often leads to unexpected support and relief. Create Structure Planning each day fosters a sense of control. Organizing tasks, setting priorities, and grouping similar responsibilities improves productivity and reduces a sense of being overwhelmed. Take One Step at a Time Multitasking creates chaos. A to-do list with achievable steps encourages steady progress. Small victories build momentum and confidence. Exercise Regularly Consistent physical activity reduces stress by improving mood, enhancing brain function, lowering cortisol, and promoting relaxation. No extreme workout required—just commitment and consistency. Practice Self-Care Rest, nutrition, and boundaries matter. A healthy lifestyle builds resilience, strengthens self-worth, and prevents burnout. Make Time for Personal Joy Protect time for hobbies, rest, or quiet. Saying “no” to less important obligations helps preserve energy. A full life starts with a full cup. Laugh Often Laughter is powerful. Engaging in humor—through conversation, comedy, or reading—relieves stress and activates feel-good hormones. Let Go of Perfection Striving for perfection leads to frustration. Aim for progress, not flawlessness. As one leader once shared, “Practice makes permanent”—not perfect. Use Relaxation Techniques Deep breathing, calming music, light physical touch, or quiet moments can restore calm, even when practiced briefly. Stay Mindful Keep attention on the present. Let go of worry about the past or future. Living in the “now” reduces anxiety and increases clarity. Stress cannot be entirely avoided, but it can be managed. Whether arising from work or personal life, stress can be reduced by intentionally stepping away from its source and engaging in restorative habits such as exercise, mindfulness, and relaxation. These small yet impactful actions support a healthier, more balanced life.