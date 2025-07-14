Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping Stress in Check

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to inform the community with information and resources that will help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This article focuses on maintaining healthy stress levels and aims to help readers recognize when stress may be affecting their well-being.

    This work, Keeping Stress in Check, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keeping Stress in Check

