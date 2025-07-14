Cpl. Taiyana Poore, medical laboratory technician, pathology, CRDAMC, Marty Martinez, retired Sgt. 1st Class, infantryman and Sgt. Maj. (Ret) Guadalupe Lopez, Fort Cavazos Soldier for Life Retiree Council, share a laugh as Poore helps them during check in at the 49th Annual Retiree Appreciation Day County and Health Fair held at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Oct. 26.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 12:10
|Photo ID:
|9185426
|VIRIN:
|261024-A-JC790-6940
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping Stress in Check [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.