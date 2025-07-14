Keeping Stress in Check

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpl. Taiyana Poore, medical laboratory technician, pathology, CRDAMC, Marty Martinez, retired Sgt. 1st Class, infantryman and Sgt. Maj. (Ret) Guadalupe Lopez, Fort Cavazos Soldier for Life Retiree Council, share a laugh as Poore helps them during check in at the 49th Annual Retiree Appreciation Day County and Health Fair held at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Oct. 26.