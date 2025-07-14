Supplies in the Sky: Multinational KFOR Soldiers Conduct Sling Load Training

Photo By Sgt. Laura Bradley | U.S. Aviation soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Laura Bradley | U.S. Aviation soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission, conduct Sling Load training at Camp Novo Selo. The training enhance speed, accuracy and operational efficiency. Sling Load training ensures KFOR Aviation can transport supplies and equipment when needed. These critical drills ensure mission-readiness when called-fast and secure, even in the most challenging environments. see less | View Image Page

In the complex world of military logistics, soldiers assigned to the Kosovo Force Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E) prepare for the unexpected by training to deliver life-sustaining supplies that traditional ground transport may not reach.



Recently, Polish, Turkish and U.S. Army soldiers conducted sling load training to prepare for potential disruptions in supply lines. This is a scenario that could arise during a crisis or natural disaster.



“If main roads get cut off, how do we get supplies to anyone that might need it?” said U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Ash, the former KFOR maneuver battalion operations sergeant major. “That’s a logistical ability we need to exercise in case of an emergency, so it’s good to keep up on that training.”



KFOR, a NATO-led peacekeeping force made up of 33 multinational military contingents, works to maintain a safe and secure environment for all communities in Kosovo. Regular training exercises like this help ensure the mission’s continued success and keep soldiers prepared for real-world emergencies.



Ash led the exercise alongside KFOR maneuver battalion and Aviation Task Force members. The training focused on loading and transporting critical supplies — including food, water and even vehicles — to remote or inaccessible areas using UH-60 Black Hawks.



“This is also a key part of what the Aviation Task Force needs to practice,” said Ash. “Flying with a couple thousand pounds slung under a Black Hawk changes how it flies and handles, so this benefits the pilots just as much.”



During the training, soldiers learned how to build a sling load that hangs beneath a UH-60 Black Hawk in an aerodynamic position, making it easier for pilots to control in flight.



The Black Hawk can carry up to 9,000 pounds externally, with a maximum gross weight of 22,000 pounds. However, sling loads must weigh at least 500 pounds to ensure safe flight — an important detail, especially for KFOR’s multinational soldiers who are used to working in kilograms.



“This kind of training for some of our partners, represents an opportunity to go beyond their ordinary training, so they love the opportunity to get to work with a Black Hawk,” said Ash. “That is just one way we can continue to solidify that working relationship with our international partners by offering them training like this.”