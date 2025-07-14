Supplies in the Sky: Multinational KFOR Soldiers Conduct Sling Load Training

U.S. Aviation soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission, conduct Sling Load training at Camp Novo Selo. The training enhance speed, accuracy and operational efficiency.
Sling Load training ensures KFOR Aviation can transport supplies and equipment when needed. These critical drills ensure mission-readiness when called-fast and secure, even in the most challenging environments.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 04:03
|Photo ID:
|9180160
|VIRIN:
|250702-A-YH047-2218
|Location:
|CAMP NOVA SELO, ZZ
