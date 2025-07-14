Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supplies in the Sky: Multinational KFOR Soldiers Conduct Sling Load Training

    CAMP NOVA SELO, KOSOVO

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bradley 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Aviation soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission, conduct Sling Load training at Camp Novo Selo. The training enhance speed, accuracy and operational efficiency.
    Sling Load training ensures KFOR Aviation can transport supplies and equipment when needed. These critical drills ensure mission-readiness when called-fast and secure, even in the most challenging environments.

    256th IBCT; KFOR; TaskForceAviation; deployment; Sling Load

