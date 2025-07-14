USFK, UNC, and CFC Commander Strengthens Multinational Defense Ties During Australia Visit and Talisman Sabre Exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo | Gen Xavier Brunson, Commander of the United Nations command, Combined Forces Command...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo | Gen Xavier Brunson, Commander of the United Nations command, Combined Forces Command and U.S Forces Korea talks with a Republic of Korea Marine from the 11th Artillery Battalion, 1st Marine Division during Talisman Sabre at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland July 14, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. see less | View Image Page

Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, concluded a successful three-day visit to Australia focused on deepening bilateral defense cooperation, including a review of mutually beneficial advanced training, readiness and interoperability outcomes for US and ROK forces while exercising with the Australian Defence Force and other international military units.



From July 13 to 15, Brunson met with senior Australian defense leaders, including Adm. David Johnston, Chief of the Australian Defence Force, and Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, Chief of Army. Their discussions centered on Australia’s vital contributions to UNC, joint training initiatives, and shared regional security priorities.



“My discussions here with Lt. Gen. Stuart and Admiral Johnston truly underscore Australia's indispensable role in Indo-Pacific security. Their professionalism and tangible contributions from the vital positions within UNC Headquarters to their significant participation in exercises like Talisman Sabre and Freedom Shield are absolutely essential to our collective readiness,” Brunson said. “As we commemorate UNC's 75th anniversary, we are deeply focused on ‘Honoring the Past, Securing the Future' by strengthening these multinational ties, ensuring our people are always prepared to meet any challenge together.”



A highlight of the visit was Brunson’s attendance at the Talisman Sabre exercise on July 14 at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland. This biennial multinational event showcased a live-fire demonstration featuring fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and surface-to-air missile systems from the United States, Australia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, France, and Japan.



During the live-fire demonstration, Brunson observed Republic of Korea Marines from the 11th Artillery Battalion, and 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, as they fired the K9 self-Propelled Howitzer, Chunmoo Multiple Launch Rocket System and K1A2 main battle tank.



“Observing our ROK Marine ally during this live-fire exercise at Talisman Sabre showcases the strength and readiness of our alliance,” said Brunson. “These complex combined, joint all domain training events are absolutely essential for enhancing our interoperability and collective defense capabilities.”



Also in attendance was Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea.



"Our commitment to regional stability starts on the Korean Peninsula and extends beyond,” said Jackson. “The participation of leadership from the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and United States Forces Korea at exercise Talisman Sabre truly underscores the strength of our relationships and shared value that we place on multinational training. Strengthening partnerships across the Indo-Pacific with our Allies ensures we are prepared for all future operations.”



Talisman Sabre exemplifies Australia’s long-standing commitment to multilateral defense cooperation. During his visit to observe the exercise, Brunson had the opportunity to recognize Australia’s contributions to regional security. Brunson expressed his appreciation for Australia’s ongoing commitment to UNC. Australia currently staffs 10 positions within UNC Headquarters and will provide the command’s new deputy commander, underscoring its integral role in the command.



Highlighting Australia’s significant involvement in the recent Freedom Shield 25 exercise, Brunson acknowledged the deployment of 30 Australian personnel, the largest contingent after the United States and Republic of Korea. The personnel included members from the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army, Royal Australian Air Force, and government officials.



According to Brunson, on-peninsula activities are complemented by the Republic of Korea’s expanding training ties with both nations through off-Peninsula exercises like Talisman Sabre.



Brunson concluded by expressing his appreciation for Australia’s continued participation in the upcoming UFS25 exercise, reaffirming the enduring partnership vital to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.



The visit coincides with UNC’s 75th anniversary which was commemorated on July 8. The theme of the anniversary is “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future.” Brunson paid tribute to Australia’s historic role in UNC, honoring the 340 Australian service members who sacrificed their lives during the Korean War.



“Australia remains one of UNC’s key Member State contributors. Its professionalism and tangible contributions have significantly enhanced UNC’s mission and multinational integration efforts,” said Brunson.



Building on discussions from the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the visit reinforces broader regional security cooperation.

Established in 1950, the United Nations Command is the multinational military force responsible for maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. It facilitates cooperation among allied nations and supports combined defense efforts in the region.