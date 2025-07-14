USFK, UNC, and CFC Commander Strengthens Multinational Defense Ties During Australia Visit and Talisman Sabre Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, shakes hands with a Republic of Korea Marine from the 11th Artillery Battalion, 1st Marine Division at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland July 14, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.