    USFK, UNC, and CFC Commander Strengthens Multinational Defense Ties During Australia Visit and Talisman Sabre Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    USFK, UNC, and CFC Commander Strengthens Multinational Defense Ties During Australia Visit and Talisman Sabre Exercise

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen Xavier Brunson, Commander of the United Nations command, Combined Forces Command and U.S Forces Korea talks with Republic of Korea Marines from the 11th Artillery Battalion, 1st Marine Division during Talisman Sabre at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland July 14, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    This work, USFK, UNC, and CFC Commander Strengthens Multinational Defense Ties During Australia Visit and Talisman Sabre Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

