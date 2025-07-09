The Exchange Marks 130th Anniversary with Special Savings, Sweepstakes and Promotions

Photo By Zachary Wright | It’s the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th birthday and military shoppers...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | It’s the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th birthday and military shoppers are getting the gifts of special savings and promotions. From July 25 to 27, shoppers can find savings up to $130 on select electronics and furniture and up to 25% on clothing, 30% on children’s items and more. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Zc see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – In celebration of 130 years of service to the military community, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering limited-time promotions to those who serve to commemorate this historic anniversary.



From July 25 to July 27, service members and their families can find special savings and promotions in-store and online at ShopMyExchange.com. Specials include:

• Up to $800 in savings on Samsung smart televisions on ShopMyExchange.com.

• $130 in savings on Apple iPad and Mac Minis. Mac Minis start at $469 and iPad Minis start at $369. Special financing available. See MyECP.com for details.

• Up to $130 in savings on Purple mattresses.

• Up to $130 in savings on Traeger grills.

• $130 in savings on outdoor furniture sets.

• 30% off Yeti coolers, drinkware and hardware; Core Equipment tents; and Black Diamond headlamps. Take 30% off Recon sleeping bags online at ShopMyExchange.com.

• 15% off men’s and women’s apparel from Columbia, Kuhl and the North Face. MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can take an additional 10% off clothing and shoes.

• 30% off watches from Movado and 10% on jewelry. Plus, take an extra 10% off jewelry and watches with MILITARY STAR.

• 20% off super soakers, foam archery sets and sports balls from Nerf. MILITARY STAR cardmembers can take an extra 10% off all toy purchases until July 31.



“This milestone isn’t just about the Exchange, it’s about the military communities we’ve served for 130 years,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These deals are our way of saying thank you to service members, families and Veterans who are at the heart of everything we do.”



Shoppers can view a digital sales ad at ShopMyExchange.com by navigating to “Weekly Ad” under “Savings” at the bottom of the webpage. Check out a “sneak peek” sales ad beginning July 18.

Additionally, new MILITARY STAR cardmembers receive a 10% discount on first-day purchases, which can be stacked for even deeper savings. Cardmembers earn unlimited 2% rewards on all purchases at exchanges (in-store and online); commissaries; Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities and other participating locations. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing line of credit.) Cardmembers receive a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.



For more information on MILITARY STAR card offers and benefits, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



