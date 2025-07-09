The Exchange Marks 130th Anniversary with Special Savings, Sweepstakes and Promotions

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wright 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    It’s the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th birthday and military shoppers are getting the gifts of special savings and promotions. From July 25 to 27, shoppers can find savings up to $130 on select electronics and furniture and up to 25% on clothing, 30% on children’s items and more. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Zc

