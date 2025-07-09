USS America arrives in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia – The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and embarked U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Brisbane, Australia, for a scheduled port visit July 9 while conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet.



This visit underscores the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Australia and provides an opportunity for the crew to experience Australian culture and hospitality.



America, flagship of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), is a highly capable platform designed to support a wide range of missions, from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to amphibious operations. This port visit is a routine part of the ship's deployment and allows for resupply, refuel, replenishment, and rest. America previously visited Sydney in June.



"After a period of rigorous training, our port visit to Brisbane offers our Sailors and Marines a well-deserved opportunity to recharge,” said Navy Capt. Ethan Rule, America’s commanding officer. “We appreciate the warm welcome we anticipate receiving and look forward to experiencing the vibrant culture and hospitality of Brisbane and its people. This much anticipated port visit is a vital element for maintaining the readiness and morale of our team."



During their time in Brisbane, Sailors and Marines from the America will have the opportunity to participate in community engagement activities, including volunteer projects and cultural exchanges. They will also have the chance to explore the city and learn more about Australian history and traditions.



The U.S. Navy and the Australian Defence Force maintain a close and collaborative relationship, conducting regular joint exercises and training to enhance interoperability and promote regional stability. This port visit further reinforces this partnership and demonstrates the commitment of both nations to working together to address shared security challenges.

The America Amphibious Ready Group is currently conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



