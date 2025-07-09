Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6) Arrives in Brisbane

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6) Arrives in Brisbane

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250709-N-BW367-1099 BRISBANE (July 9, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct sea and anchor on the ship's forward lookout, while pulling into Brisbane, July 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 19:14
    Photo ID: 9176005
    VIRIN: 250709-N-BW367-1099
    Resolution: 4092x2728
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: BRISBANE, AU
    USS America arrives in Brisbane

    Brisbane
    USS America (LHA 6)

