USS AMERICA (LHA 6) Arrives in Brisbane

250709-N-TW227-1037 BRISBANE, Australia (July 9, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) pulls into Brisbane, Australia, for a scheduled port visit July 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)
|07.09.2025
|07.11.2025 19:14
|9176014
|250709-N-TW227-1037
|5202x3137
|2.14 MB
|BRISBANE, AU
|5
|0
USS America arrives in Brisbane
