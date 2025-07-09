Fisher House helps military children with tuition

Photo By Derika Upshaw | Col. Lakicia R. Stokes, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood commander, Defense Commissary...... read more read more Photo By Derika Upshaw | Col. Lakicia R. Stokes, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood commander, Defense Commissary Agency representatives, Fisher House representatives and scholarship recipients pose for a photo after accepting $2,000 in scholarships from the DeCA and the Fisher House Scholarship for Military Children Program in a ceremony July 1, 2025, at the Warrior Way Commissary at Fort Hood, Texas. see less | View Image Page

Fort Hood, Texas — Military family members received $2,000 in scholarships on July 1 as part of the Fisher House Scholarship program in a ceremony at the Warrior Way Commissary. The Defense Commissary Agency and the Fisher House Foundation partnered to bring the scholarships to military children of active-duty, reserve, retired and deceased service members.



“We have our (representatives) and our vendors who come in and who are part of the Fisher House, and the scholarship is a way to give back to our community and our budding students who are going to be something,” said Andrea Kirby, commissary officer for Clear Creek Commissary on Fort Hood.



According to their website, the Fisher House gives out 500 scholarships each academic year across all DeCA locations, and each facility has at least one scholarship recipient where qualified applications are received. This year, Clear Creek Commissary had four recipients and Warrior Way Commissary had six recipients.



The application process is completed online and students are evaluated on their academic achievement, participation in school, community and volunteer activities, work experience and essay.



Madison Jackson, an incoming sophomore at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and one of the recipients celebrated, explained what her essay was about.



“I believe I wrote on the summer camp that I worked at, Beloved and Beyond,” she said. “It’s a summer camp for kids and adults with special needs. I’ve been staffing there for the past two years, and that’s really special just because it’s a really awesome place that you are able to provide an awesome week during the summer where kids and girls can come together, just know they’re loved, both by you and by Christ, and find a place where you’re able to be accepted no matter what your abilities are. And I really love that.”



Jackson is pursuing an architectural degree, which she says will take her six to seven years to complete including the degree level and licensures that are needed, “which is a lot of time and tuition,” she said. “So, this scholarship definitely helps make that a lot more attainable for me, and I really, really appreciate it.”



Candace Williams, business manager for the Fort Hood Fisher House, says supporting the scholarships keeps the foundation participating in the military community.



“It really helps that we’re able to just partner with the community and different things like this and bring awareness for what the house has done for military members,” she said. “We appreciate that.”



The Fisher House website notes “commissaries are an integral part of the quality of life offered to service members and their families. The Scholarships for Military Children Program was created in recognition of the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force and to celebrate the role of the commissary in the military family community.”



Fisher House Scholarships for Military Children Program applications will open in December for the 2026-2027 school year. For more information, visit fisherhouse.org/programs/scholarship-programs/scholarships-for-military-children/faq.