Fisher House helps military children with tuition

Col. Lakicia R. Stokes, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood commander, Defense Commissary Agency representatives, Fisher House representatives and scholarship recipients pose for a photo after accepting $2,000 in scholarships from the DeCA and the Fisher House Scholarship for Military Children Program in a ceremony July 1, 2025, at the Warrior Way Commissary at Fort Hood, Texas.