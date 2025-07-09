Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fisher House helps military children with tuition

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Derika Upshaw 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Col. Lakicia R. Stokes, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood commander, Defense Commissary Agency representatives, Fisher House representatives and scholarship recipients pose for a photo after accepting $2,000 in scholarships from the DeCA and the Fisher House Scholarship for Military Children Program in a ceremony July 1, 2025, at the Warrior Way Commissary at Fort Hood, Texas.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9173341
    VIRIN: 250702-A-OL557-5288
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    This work, Fisher House helps military children with tuition, by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fisher House
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Scholarships for Military Children
    Fort Hood

