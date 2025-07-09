Assumption of command, change of responsibility bring new faces to ASC

Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, incoming U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general,...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, incoming U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general, speaks to Soldiers, Civilians and community members during U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s joint assumption of command and change of responsibility ceremony on July 10 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. ASC welcomed Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley as its commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman as command sergeant major. (Photo by Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - With the crack of cannon fire filling the air and passing of the colors as a crowd of spectators watched, the U.S. Army Sustainment Command welcomed a new command team. Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley formally assumed command of ASC during a ceremony held July 10 at Rock Island Arsenal, the location of ASC's headquarters. The event also marked the change of responsibility for Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, who now serves as ASC's command sergeant major.



The joint assumption of command and change of responsibility serves as a visual representation of the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the organization. That authority now rests with leaders charged with an immense task – ensuring that Soldiers around the world receive the tools they need when and where they need them. ASC plays a vital role in making that happen, serving as the linchpin of global supply chain operations and logistics support.



Shirley, who most recently served as the commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky, succeeds then-Brig. Gen. John "Brad" Hinson in the position. Interim Executive Director Dan Reilly assumed responsibility for ASC when Hinson left in June and will now resume his position as deputy to the commanding general. Shirley is the 14th commanding general of ASC.



Gusman previously served as the command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, who was at ASC from June 2022 until July 2025. Escobedo is moving on to be the Department of the Army G-4 (Logistics) command sergeant major.



The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, U.S. Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander. ASC falls under AMC and is a key part of the mission to deliver precision sustainment and materiel readiness to an expeditionary global force.



“Your three years as the ASC senior enlisted advisor have been nothing short of outstanding,” Mohan said to Escobedo as he addressed the crowd. “You consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, a deep understanding of sustainment, and a genuine care for Soldiers and Civilians of not only this unit, but everybody that you’ve been around. You have left a lasting impression and impact on those of us who call you their comrade.”



Mohan also offered glowing praise for Shirley.



“There is nobody better to lead this organization,” Mohan said of Shirley. “And not only that, but you’ve got the support of a wonderful team. There’s nobody better to support you in leading this organization, and I have no doubt that you will inspire your teammates. You will challenge them, and you will lead them to even greater heights,” he added, addressing Shirley.



Shirley brings more than 30 years of experience in Army logistics and sustainment operations to the command. His career has included key leadership roles such as commander of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, chief of staff of Operation Warp Speed, and commander of Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support.



“We will be laser focused as a command team,” Shirley said of himself and Gusman. “On caring for this workforce, engaging with our senior commanders around the world, and delivering ready combat formations, generating lethality, and enhancing the Soldier and family experiences our Army senior leaders expect from AMC.”



Shirley offered reassurance that he strives to learn and grow in his new role.



“I recognize that I have much to absorb, many relationships to build, and I will listen, learn, and rely on the experience of this great team. I know, as do each and every one of you, that ASC has a no-fail mission."



"Simply put, the Army cannot deploy, fight and win without the capabilities delivered by this command. Whether it’s strategic power projection, Army Prepositioned Stocks, materiel integration, LOGCAP (Logistics Civil Augmentation Program) support, supply maintenance, or transportation, ASC delivers. None of that is possible without the extraordinary Soldiers, Civilians and industry partners who make up this enterprise.”



Gusman assumed responsibility as ASC’s top enlisted advisor, bringing with him over 30 years of experience across multiple operational theaters, including Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa. His leadership spans both conventional and special operations logistics.



“You bring with you over three decades of experience with a proven record of leadership and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Mohan told Gusman and the crowd. “You understand the importance of taking care of our people and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed.”



With a combined military service of 63 years and counting, Shirley and Gusman now lead ASC’s mission to deliver readiness and materiel support to Army forces worldwide.