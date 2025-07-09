Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of command, change of responsibility bring new faces to ASC

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman receives the guidon from Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, ASC incoming commanding general, during a joint assumption of command and change of responsibility ceremony on Memorial Field, July 10 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

