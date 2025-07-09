Date Taken: 07.10.2025 Date Posted: 07.10.2025 16:58 Photo ID: 9173339 VIRIN: 250710-A-GN656-1518 Resolution: 3775x2791 Size: 2.62 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Assumption of command, change of responsibility bring new faces to ASC, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.